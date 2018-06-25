HISD Board of Education votes unanimously in favor of proposed 2018-19 budget

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District Board of Education met Monday morning to consider adopting the proposed budget for the 2018-2019 school year.

In a vote, the board decided unanimously to approve the proposed budget.

On June 14, the board voted 5-4 against the proposed budget that included $19.2 million in spending for special education, dyslexia programs, Achieve 180 and a planned performance audit.

Achieve 180 is a program introduced during the last school year to support underserved and underperforming schools.

The overall budget was proposed at $2 billion.

