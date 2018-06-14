HISD Board of Education votes against proposed 2018-19 budget

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District Board of Education voted 5-4 against a proposed 2018-19 budget.

The proposed budget included $19.2 million in spending for special education, dyslexia programs, Achieve 180 and a planned performance audit.

Achieve 180 is a program introduced last school year to support underserved and underperforming schools.

The overall budget was proposed at $2 billion.

State law requires the district to approve a budget by June 30.

No HISD police officers have been impacted by the district’s budget.

