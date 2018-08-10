HISD board approves teacher salary scale, which includes step increases based on tenure

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District board voted to continue a salary scale that enables teachers to receive "step increases" based on tenure.

The board voted 6-3 to keep the current teacher salary scale in place.

The schedule allows teachers to be eligible for salary "step increases," which are salary raises based on years of experience.

The step increases will amount to about $5 million, and while the board is unsure where the money will come from, they did agree to not cut salaries or remove postilions in order to come up with it.

