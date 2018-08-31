HISD blames computer glitch for bus stop mixups

HOUSTON - Houston ISD said a software error caused an accidental email to 13,000 parents telling them their child’s bus route had changed.

This comes as the district is dealing with other bus issues in the first week of school.

“I’m so angry because HISD is really letting these parents down. They're getting misinformation. They’re not being honest with people,” said parent Susanne Black.

Black has two daughters who attend Lanier Middle School.

One of them has been allowed to ride the bus for the past two years since their home is more than two miles away, as required by the district.

This year, though, the district said they’re both ineligible.

“I’m coming in early so I can get my kids to school and then my boss is actually letting me leave at 4 o’clock to take my kids home,” said Black.

On Thursday night, the district sent an email to thousands of parents, including Black.

“It actually said next Thursday, my daughter was eligible to ride the bus again and I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. Everything’s getting fixed. I got all excited," she said.

Then Friday morning, another email came saying it was all a mistake.

"Yesterday, a software error caused erroneous route updates to be inadvertently distributed to many families. If you received one of these updates, please disregard as it was sent in error,” the email said.

In the first week of school, the concerns have also been rolling in about a new bus hub system for charter students.

Parents said there have been delayed pick-ups, causing children to be tardy to class and late drop-offs after school.

Black said she wants answers.

"We expect our kids to learn accountability and we have leaders who refuse to behave that way,” said Black.

In response to Black’s problem, the district sent KPRC2 a statement that said:

"This year a new software system was used to design all HISD bus routes for increased efficiency and safety. Unfortunately, students who received transportation service in the past, due to hazardous walk zones or other previously identified issues were not assigned bus routes. As soon as we learned of the error, the transportation team immediately began correcting the problem. Families will begin receiving communication as new bus routes are assigned.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our students and their families. Transporting students safely to and from school is our number one priority, and we are working hard to address the challenges.”

HISD Superintendent sent a letter to parents Thursday that read:

“This school year, the district launched a magnet bus hub system to help increase route efficiency and services for our students. As with any change, there are have been unexpected challenges along the way that we must address.

"As we work through these challenges, we have assigned additional district staff to each hub location. For those of you who have been assisting our parents – both at the magnet bus hubs and behind the scenes – I appreciate your dedication and support. We are responding directly to parent concerns by adding additional hub locations, adjusting pick-up times and gathering spots, and creating new routes when necessary. This work will continue until every student is transported to and from school on time and in a safe manner.

"In the meantime, parents with concerns or questions about their student’s transportation assignment – including bus routes and pick-up and drop-off times – can contact the Customer Care Call Center directly at 713-556-9400. English- and Spanish-speaking representatives are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Parents may provide their student’s address and identification number in order for representatives to quickly locate the appropriate information. Thank you for your continued patience and support as we work through these challenges.”

