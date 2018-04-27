HISD begins 'reduction in force' in effort to deal with $115 million budget deficit

HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District has started notifying some of its employees that they will be laid off in an effort to deal with a large budget shortfall, according to HISD officials.

The reduction in force is being made in an effort to deal with the $115 million deficit the district is facing.

The number of employees who will be laid off is not known at this time.

The layoffs will be for the 2018-2019 school year.

The HISD board approved the layoffs in March.

Here is a copy of the letter that was sent to employees:

"Our district has been through an extremely challenging year, and as you know, we face an estimated $115 million budget deficit for the 2018-2019 school year – a result of recapture and the potential decline of local property tax valuations after Hurricane Harvey.

"In light of this deficit, the district will experience a reduction in force that will impact teachers, campus-based employees, and staff at the central office. Having a reduction in force is very difficult, particularly when you consider all we've experienced this year. I understand these are stressful and challenging times for everyone, and we are committed to providing assistance to ensure employees continue to be successful beyond HISD. Human Resources will be hosting several career support workshops pertinent to impacted employees, focusing on benefits and leave balances, career marketing, resume writing, and interview best practices. More information on those workshops can be found here. Additionally, I urge anyone affected by the reduction in force to apply to other open positions in the district.

"If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your immediate supervisor."

