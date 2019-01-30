Hiring storm: Typhoon Texas looks to fill more than 1,000 part-time jobs at Katy water park

A lifeguard seen at Typhoon Texas in this 2019 promotional photo.

KATY, Texas - Looking for a job? Typhoon Texas is hiring people to fill more than 1,000 part-time jobs for the west Houston water park’s fourth season.

Positions are available in water safety, in-park entertainment, cash control, food and beverage, cabanas and bars, parking lot attendants, maintenance, front gate, retail, birthdays and park services. The waterpark also offers internships within its Media, IT, groups and human resources departments.

You can apply here. Applicants will be contacted for interviews hosted at Westland Baptist Church, 1407 West Grand Parkway South in Katy.

Team members receive more than $6,500 in perks, according to the park. These include friends and family tickets, season pass for active team members, discounts with local retail shops and restaurants, among others. Those in water safety who work through the entire season are reimbursed the cost of their water safety certification class.



