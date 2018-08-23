Hilton is trying to grab attention of travelers earning points from other hotels

MCLEAN, Virginia - Hilton would like to attract travelers with elite status levels at other hotel brands by offering a status match.

Frequent travelers earning rewards through programs offered through companies such as Marriott, Intercontinental Hotels Group and World of Hyatt may be eligible to apply.

Travelers would have to apply online by submitting proof of their elite status at other hotel conglomerations, and once reviewed and approved Hilton could match the status level and offer similar type perks.

Hilton Honors has reward levels of blue, silver, gold and diamond.

Once approved and matched there would be a required amount of days, new rewards members would have to stay in a certain time period.

Those new guests would be able to enjoy automatic upgrades and perks depending on their status match.

For travelers interested having their statuses matched by Hilton from other reward programs, click here to apply.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.