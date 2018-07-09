Hilarious: Grandpa mistakenly records himself during marriage proposal

Albuquerque, N.M. - A man in Albuquerque, New Mexico is going viral after mistakenly recording himself during a picturesque proposal.

John Hart met the soon-to-be engaged couple while riding the Sandia Peak Tramway.

"He introduced me to his girlfriend and at that point I said, 'Wow, hey this would be a great chance for you to propose to your girlfriend and put a big smile on her face,' and unbeknownst to me, that was the plan," said Hart.

When the groom decided to pop the question, Hart used a cell phone to capture the moment. But instead of recording the actual couple, he accidentally recorded his own reaction.

The best part: Hart used to be a photographer in the Navy.

