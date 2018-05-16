Highway 59 near Rosenberg closed due to overturned tanker truck

ROSENBERG, Texas - An overturned tanker truck has closed U.S. Highway 59 Wednesday in both directions just southwest of Rosenberg.

The crash was first reported at 4:30 a.m. on Highway 59 south at Patton Road after the tanker truck hauling butane overturned.

Fort Bend County deputies said in a tweet that both sides of the freeway and the frontage roads are closed in the area.

The highway could remain closed though late Wednesday night, officials said. They are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Southbound traffic is being diverted onto Spur 10, while northbound traffic is being diverted onto State Highway 60.

Update: US 59 SB traffic will exit Spur 10 to US 90-A to SH 60 in East Bernard. NB traffic will exit SH 60 and reverse route. Expect major delays along the route. @TxDOTHoustonPIO #HouTraffic — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 16, 2018

Hazmat teams are on site and air monitoring is ongoing, officials said.

The Fort Bend County Office of Emergency Management said once the product is removed from the tank, the truck will be lifted upright and towed away. The roadway will then be cleared and will reopen.

Video from Sky2 showed a cloud of vapor leaking from the trailer.

Ft. Bend Co. Fire Marshal

The truck driver was injured and taken to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

