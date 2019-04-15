'Highly intoxicated' mother leaves young children at home to go eat, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A "highly intoxicated" mother is accused of leaving her children at home while she went to get something to eat, according to Harris County investigators.

On Sunday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office said Blanca Baltazar left her three children at her home in Katy while she went to a restaurant in Cypress for food. Two children are 7 and the other is 5.

Deputies said Baltazar was at a restaurant in the 18200 block of Valebluff Lane around 1 a.m.

Baltazar was charged with child abandonment and her bond was set at $1,500.

