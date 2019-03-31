High-speed Heights chase ends with crash at Mexican restaurant

HOUSTON - Two men are in custody after a high-speed chase in the Heights.

Investigators say the driver took off when deputies tried to pull them over and speeds reached more than 100 miles per hour.

Deputies chased down the driver, who authorities say ran a red light.

The chase lasted around 10 minutes and the driver later crashed into parked cars at the Spanish Flowers restaurant in the 4700 block of North Main Street near Airline.

With guns drawn, deputies arrested the driver and passenger around 1 a.m.



