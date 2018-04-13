News

High-speed chase ends in deadly rollover crash in Bacliff

By Lea Wilson - Digital News Editor

BACLIFF, Texas - A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in front of a Bacliff business. 

According to the Galveston County sheriff's office, the chase started on Highway 146 near Grand. 

The chase reached speeds 90 mph before the driver ran into a cement divider, flipped over and went across two lanes.

The vehicle came to a stop in front of Life-Storage off Highway 146 near Towers Boulevard. 

Seabrook firefighters pulled the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver died at a hospital.
 

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.