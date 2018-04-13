High-speed chase ends in deadly rollover crash in Bacliff

BACLIFF, Texas - A high-speed chase ended in a deadly crash Friday in front of a Bacliff business.

According to the Galveston County sheriff's office, the chase started on Highway 146 near Grand.

The chase reached speeds 90 mph before the driver ran into a cement divider, flipped over and went across two lanes.

The vehicle came to a stop in front of Life-Storage off Highway 146 near Towers Boulevard.

Seabrook firefighters pulled the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver died at a hospital.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.