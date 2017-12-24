High school student surprises 2 special-needs children with shoes as Christmas gift

LANCASTER, Texas - A Texas high school student showed his peers what Christmas spirit is all about.

Roderick Mathis, a senior at Lancaster High School, surprised two special-needs students with new Vans shoes as a Christmas gift.

The students couldn't hold their excitement back as they smiled ear-to-ear while receiving their unexpected gift.

This video has more than 20,000 views.

Vans officials also thanked him for his kindness and gave him more shoes to give to others and help spread the joy.

"Thanks to Vans I can continue to make people happy so can somebody from Desoto get me in touch with they principal," Mathis posted on his Instagram.

We can definitely say Mathis parents has raised him to be one decent young man!

