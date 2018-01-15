High school basketball official loses toupee during game

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. - When a pass hit the head of a Kentucky high school basketball official, he couldn’t keep his wig on, the impact of the ball caused his toupee to fall onto the court.

KentuckySportsRadio.com’s Drew Franklin shared the video Friday on YouTube.

The video shows a Hopkins County Central basketball game in progress.

A player eventually makes a pass down the court and the ball hits the official, flipping the fake hair off his head like a pancake onto the floor.

The official quickly, but coolly, pivots back and retrieves the toupee from the floor.

A line of players on the sideline can’t control their laughter as he walks away.

Watch the full video below.

