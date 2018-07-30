High-risk sex offender who escaped from Houston halfway house captured, officials say

Jerry Don Seib is considered a fugitive and is wanted for violating his parole, according to authorities.

HOUSTON - Jerry Don Seib, a man who authorities said was a high-risk sex offender after escaping from a Houston halfway house, has been captured.

Seib, 53, was convicted of five counts of indecency with a child in Kerr County, according to authorities.

He escaped from a halfway house in the 10900 block of Beaumont Highway in Houston.

Authorities said Seib has violent tendencies and a history of narcotics use.

Seib is being held in Harris County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

