High-risk sex offender who escaped from Houston halfway house captured, officials say

HOUSTON - Jerry Don Seib, a man who authorities said was a high-risk sex offender after escaping from a Houston halfway house, has been captured.
Seib, 53, was convicted of five counts of indecency with a child in Kerr County, according to authorities.
He escaped from a halfway house in the 10900 block of Beaumont Highway in Houston.
Authorities said Seib has violent tendencies and a history of narcotics use.
Seib is being held in Harris County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
