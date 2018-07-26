High-risk sex offender loose in Texas after escaping from Houston halfway house, officials say

Jerry Don Seib is considered a fugitive and is wanted for violating his parole, according to authorities.

HOUSTON - Authorities in Texas are searching for a man who violated his parole.

Jerry Don Seib is considered a fugitive and authorities said he escaped from a halfway house in the 10900 block of Beaumont Highway in Houston.

Seib, 53, was convicted of five counts of indecency with a child in Kerr County and is considered a high-risk sex offender, according to authorities.

Seib is described by authorities as white, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, bald with blue eyes and has a scar on his left eyebrow. Authorities also said he has a tattoo on his right ankle.

Authorities said Seib has violent tendencies and a history of narcotics use.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of Seib. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.