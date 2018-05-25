High levels of fecal bacteria reported along some Texas beaches ahead of Memorial Day

HOUSTON - If you're planning on heading down to the Gulf Coast beaches for your Memorial Day plans, you'll want to check this list.

Texas Beach Watch reported the fecal bacteria count was greater than 104 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters -- a threshold that exceeds the Environmental Protection Agency's criteria.

An advisory for high-level numbers was issued for multiple beaches along the coast including:

Galveston

Crystal Beach - Clara St.

Corpus Christi Bay

Cole Park #4

South Padre Island

Park Road 100 Access Point #6

The site said that when the bacteria counts are above this level, swimming is not recommended.

