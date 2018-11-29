High-grade marijuana grow operation busted in Bacliff, San Leon, officials say

SAN LEON, Texas - Two men were arrested and charged after two marijuana grow operations were located in San Leon and Bacliff on Wednesday.

Christian Combs, 43, and Edwin Dodds, 34, were both charged with possession of 50 pounds to 2,000 pounds of marijuana. Their bonds were set at $250,000 each.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team and Identification Division executed an warrant at 707 Ave. K, in San Leon. Combs and Dodds were found at the location and taken into custody.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said the entire residence was converted into an indoor, high-grade marijuana grow house. Officials said 124 budding plants and more than 25 pounds of cultivated pot were found. Officials said more than $15,000 worth of equipment and more than $3,000 in cash was also found.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

During the search at the residence in San Leon, officials said they established probable cause to search another residence at 4520 16th St. in Bacliff.

Galveston County Sheriff’s Office

At the Bacliff house, authorities said they found more than four pounds of cultivated and packaged marijuana and more than $3,000 in cash.

In all, more than 125 pounds of marijuana was found in the searches, according to authorities.

