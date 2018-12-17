HFD firefighters battle triple house fire in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - Houston firefighters battled a triple house fire Sunday night in northeast Houston, officials said.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of Lee Street.

Officials said the fire started in an attached garage apartment apart of a home and spread to two other homes. Neighbors said they feared this would happen.

"She started yelling 'Call the fire station, call the fire station, the house is burning down,'" said Adela Sorcia, whose home was damaged in the fire.

Sorcia said a neighbor's frantic knock at the door was followed by smoke and flames. She said her home of 30 years is gone.

"When I called the fire station and I looked that way, all the flames were coming that way, and then the boiler popped and everything caught on fire," Sorcia said.

Officials said neighbors rescued a woman from the garage apartment. Officials said the woman was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

District 8 Fire Chief Clyde Gordon said the fire started at the one-story home and garage apartment and then spread to Sorcia's home.

Sorcia said she feared this fire would happen and has called the police and fire department several times on her neighbor. She believes the fire started with a trash fire.

"She kept burning things, burning trash to keep warm," she said. "I kept telling them and telling them she was going to do this and this was going to happen."

Gordon said the cause of the fire is still under investigation but says this isn't the first call they've had at this home.

"This house, we have had fires previously at this home, and all of that is under investigation at this time by our arson division," he said.

"Now we are going to have to start all over," Sorcia said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.