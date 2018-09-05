HFD firefighter found inside stranger's garage, accused of burglary, police say

The mugshot of Michael Sinclair, who was a HFD firefighter who was reassigned after he was arrested on burglary charges.

HOUSTON - A Houston Fire Department firefighter was arrested and accused of burglary after police said he was found in someone's garage in Huffman.

Police said they are not sure if Michael Sinclair took anything from 122 South Commons View Drive, but he was found in the garage.

Sinclair was charged with burglary of a habitation and was reassigned by the Fire Department while the investigation is ongoing.

Here is a statement from Fire Chief Sam Pena:

“Employee Michael Sinclair is currently under administrative investigation by the fire department following an arrest by the Houston Police Department. Mr. Sinclair has been employed with the Houston Fire Department for 5-years. He has been reassigned pending the outcome of our administrative investigation.”

