Hero puppy saves owner from rattlesnake

A dog taking a walk in the Arizona desert got a nasty surprise Friday morning when he was attacked by a rattlesnake.

Paula Godwin says she and her dogs were out hiking when she nearly stepped on the snake. But her golden retriever Todd came to the rescue.

"My hero of a puppy Todd saved me," she wrote on Facebook. "He jumped right in front of my leg."

So this morning was up bright and early to go on a hike on 7 th street carefree . It was a beautiful morning but as we... Posted by Paula Godwin on Friday, June 29, 2018

Unfortunately, the snake bit the dog right in the face.

As you can see from the photos, the poor pup's face was very swollen, but luckily, he's going to be OK.

Goodwin immediately took him to an animal hospital where they treated his bite and gave him some much-needed TLC.

