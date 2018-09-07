Heritage Society unveils new mural honoring Mexican-Americans in Houston

HOUSTON - Take a sneak peak at the Heritage's Society's latest historical work of art: a mural celebrating many of the contributions made by Mexican-Americans in Houston.

Artists Jesse Sifuentes and Laura Lopez-Cano began working on it in April. The mural features important people, events, music and food of Mexican-American culture.

The first-of-its-kind mural was officially unveiled Thursday at Sam Houston Park.

