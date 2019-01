Here's when your recycling bin is scheduled to get picked up

An image of a city of Houston recycling bin.

HOUSTON - The city of Houston has released an updated recycling collection schedule after major delays around the holidays.

The green recycling bins will need to be placed curbside on Wednesday or Saturday.

The city also said residents can use six neighborhood depositories around the city:

North - 9003 N Main 77022

- 9003 N Main 77022 Northwest - 14400 Sommermeyer 77041

- 14400 Sommermeyer 77041 Northeast - 5565 Kirkpatrick 77028

- 5565 Kirkpatrick 77028 Southeast - 2240 Central Street 77017

- 2240 Central Street 77017 South - 5100 Sunbeam 77033

- 5100 Sunbeam 77033 Southwest - 10785 SW Freeway 77074

For more information, visit www.houstonsolidwaste.org.

Here's the schedule for January:

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Monday’s & Tuesday’s A-Week Curbside Recycling pickup



Saturday, January 19, 2019

Thursday’s & Friday’s A-Week Curbside Recycling pickup



Monday, January 21, 2019 (Martin Luther King Jr. Day)

CITY HOLIDAY: NO COLLECTION SERVICES. All facilities and services closed.



Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Monday’s Garbage Collected.



Wednesday, January 23, 2019

Tuesday’s Garbage Collected.



Thursday, January 24, 2019

Thursday’s Garbage Collected.



Friday, January 25, 2019

Friday’s Garbage Collected.



Saturday, January 26, 2019

Monday’s & Tuesday’s B-Week Curbside Recycling pickup.



Sunday, January 27, 2019

Thursday’s & Friday’s B-Week Curbside Recycling pickup.



Wednesday, January 30, 2019

Monday’s & Tuesday’s A-Week Curbside Recycling pickup.



Saturday, February 2, 2019

Thursday’s & Friday’s A-Week Curbside Recycling pickup.



