Here's what your pets' body language is really saying

U.S. pet ownership statistics show over 43 million households have at least one dog, and over 36 million have a cat. And while they are our companions and best friends, sometimes it can be a little hard for them to communicate with us. Below are some different signs to look for that tell you what your pet is trying to say.

Understanding your pet’s body language can help you figure out your pet’s mood.

For both cats and dogs, there are three key areas to watch that will help you better understand what they’re trying to say. First, the tail. When a dog is happy, he will wag his tail in a wide, sweeping motion. But if he is scared, his tail will likely be tightly tucked up underneath his belly. A fast-wagging, low-hanging tail is usually a sign of submission. When your cat is content, she will hold her tail out loosely behind her. But if she is terrified, her tail will stiffen and the hair on her tail will stand up. Another spot to check: their ears. For both cats and dogs, forward-facing ears are a sign of interest. But if your cat starts to quickly twitch her ears, this may be a sign of uncertainty. When a dog is feeling anxious or submissive, he will flatten his ears back against his head. Finally, check their whiskers! When your dog becomes nervous, his whiskers are more visible. But when your cat is nervous, she’ll hold them flat against her face. In both cats and dogs, fast, shallow panting is a sign that they are stressed out.

What about when your dog is talking to another dog? Their way of saying hello is sniffing each other’s butts. A dog’s ability to smell is 10,000 times better than ours, and there must be a lot of revealing scents that come from a dog’s rear end.



Copyright 2018 by Ivanhoe Newswire - All rights reserved.