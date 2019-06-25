Here's a list of organizations helping surge of migrants at Texas-Mexico border

HOUSTON - Reports surfaced this week of deplorable conditions in which migrant children are being housed at the Texas-Mexico border.
According to CNN, a facility in Clint, Texas, has been heavily criticized after lawyers, doctors and advocates warned of what they called major health and hygiene problems there.
"The kids had colds and were sick and said they didn't have access to soap to wash their hands. It was an alcohol-based cleanser. Some kids who were detained for two to three weeks had only one or two opportunities to shower," Clara Long, a senior researcher for Human Rights Watch, has said of the Clint facility.
Officials at Customs and Border Protection said that the crush of migrants at the southern border has strained the agency’s resources and that children should not be held in the agency’s custody.
The Texas Tribune assembled the following list in 2018 of groups that were mobilizing to help the influx of migrants who are crossing the border. It was updated in June:
- American Gateways
- Angry Tias & Abuelas
- Annunciation House
- Baker Ripley
- The Humanitarian Respite Center for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley
- Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services
- Immigrant Families Together
- Immigrant Justice Now
- Interfaith Welcome Coalition
- Justice for Our Neighbors
- Kids In Need of Defense
- La Posada Providencia
- Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center
- RAICES
- South Texas Pro Bono Asylum Representation Project
- Texas Civil Rights Project
- Texas RioGrande Legal Aid
- The Children’s Immigration Law Academy
- The Human Rights Initiative of North Texas
- The Migrant Center for Human Rights
- The Thanks-Giving Foundation
- The Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition
- The Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights
- Together Rising
