Here's a list of organizations helping surge of migrants at Texas-Mexico border

HOUSTON - Reports surfaced this week of deplorable conditions in which migrant children are being housed at the Texas-Mexico border.

According to CNN, a facility in Clint, Texas, has been heavily criticized after lawyers, doctors and advocates warned of what they called major health and hygiene problems there.

"The kids had colds and were sick and said they didn't have access to soap to wash their hands. It was an alcohol-based cleanser. Some kids who were detained for two to three weeks had only one or two opportunities to shower," Clara Long, a senior researcher for Human Rights Watch, has said of the Clint facility.

Officials at Customs and Border Protection said that the crush of migrants at the southern border has strained the agency’s resources and that children should not be held in the agency’s custody.

The Texas Tribune assembled the following list in 2018 of groups that were mobilizing to help the influx of migrants who are crossing the border. It was updated in June:

