Here are the following street closures in Galveston due to Lone Star Rally

GALVESTON, Texas - Lone Star Rally is in town and will have a week of events lined up for the city of Galveston.

The four-day motorcycle rally will begin Thursday and end Sunday. The rally will be located in historic downtown and Seawall Boulevard.

Attendees can expect concerts, exhibits and vendors for people to enjoy. The rally is expecting more than 50,000 visitors to the city's island and brings in more than $115 million to the local economy.

With the event in mind, city officials want to remind residents of the following street closures and safety tips while driving around the island.

Here are the following street closures:

1.) Seawall Boulevard will be subject to traffic closures from 19th Street to 25th Street beginning Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. Eastbound traffic will remain open during the rally dates to vehicles and motorcycles. Westbound traffic will be routed north down 19th Street to Avenue O, west to 25th Street and south to Seawall Boulevard.

2.) Some of the streets downtown will be closed to vehicle traffic. 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 24th streets between Mechanic Street and Harborside will be closed for vendor setup beginning Tuesday, Oct. 29.

3.) The Strand from 18th Street to 25th Street will be open to bike traffic only during the event.

4.) All streets will reopen following the close of the rally Sunday night, Nov. 3.

Safety tips advised during the rally

Galveston Police Department is reminding drivers to share the roads and keeping in mind that more than 250,000 motorcycles are expected to arrive in the city.

Here are the following tips:

-- Always check your blind spots before merging or changing lanes.

-- Use caution when passing and always use signals.

-- Allow for more distance between vehicles and motorcycles.

-- Increase awareness at intersections.

-- Don't text and drive.

6.) Don't drink and drive.

Special event route

Starting Thursday, Galveston Trolley is offering a special event designed for the Lone Star Rally by providing rides to eventgoers from downtown activities to the Seawall. From 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, the trolley service will run along 24th Street.

Pick-up and drop-off locations are at 25th and Mechanic streets, and 25th and Seawall. The trolley will run every 30 to 40 minutes.

