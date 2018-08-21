2 missing boys found after search in northwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Houston police were able to locate two missing boys Monday night after an hourslong search in northwest Houston.

The boys, ages 8 and 11, were reported missing from an apartment complex in the 8300 block of Willow Place Drive, near Willowbrook Mall, around 8 p.m.

The boys' babysitter was the person who made the report to police, according to authorities.

Police searched the area on the ground for about two hours before the boys were found.

A helicopter was used to assist with the search around 9:30 p.m., and search and rescue dogs were also used.

