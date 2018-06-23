H-E-B voluntarily recalls certain breads due to unbalanced yeast, causing bad smell and taste

TEXAS - H-E-B has voluntarily recalled its Hill Country Fare bread and buns due an unbalanced in yeast due to a supplier, resulting in bad smell and taste, officials said.

Officials said the recalled bread do not present a health risk for buyers.

The quality withdrawal will impact products with a best-by date between June 26 and July 2. Officials said they are working to have fresh products back on shelves as soon as possible.

List of recalled bread:

4122000387 HCF hamburger buns large 8ct

4122003108 HEB split top honey wheat 24 oz

4122003278 HEB bake shop 100% whole wheat 24 oz

4122003324 HEB bake SHP pumpernickel 24 oz

4122010127 HEB seed hamburger buns 8ct

4122018404 HEB French toast breakfast bread 24 oz

4122019164 HEB wheat hamburger buns 8 ct

4122019165 HEB wheat hot dog buns 8ct

4122019544 HEB glycemic health bread 16 oz

4122021761 HEB TX size seed buns 6ct

4122023498 HEB hamburger buns 8 ct

4122024999 HEB whole grain white bread 24 oz

4122035774 HEB large whit round top 24 oz

4122041461 HCF hot dog buns 16ct

4122046090 HCF whit thin sandwich bread 24 oz

4122060201 HCF hot dog buns-8ct

4122062888 HEB bake shop Texas toast 24 oz

4122063420 HCF extra-thin wheat sandwich bread 24 oz

4122065425 HCF round top white bread 16 oz

4122073398 HCF hamburger buns 16ct

4122074226 HEB Tx size plain hamburger buns 6ct

4122078985 HCF wheat sandwich bread 24 oz

4122079248 HCF hamburger buns-8 ct

4122080568 HEB bakeshop 100% ww rnd16 oz

4122080569 HEB bakeshop rt white 16 oz

4122083056 HEB 100% wheat hamburger buns

4122083910 HEB hot dog buns 8ct

4122084868 HEB extra thin sandwich 24oz

4122085041 HEB bs heart health fiber bread 24 oz

4122088001 HEB split top white bread 24 oz

4122088006 HEB split top wheat 24 oz

4122098155 HEB ess gr walnut mu 24 oz

4122098156 HEB ess gr 12grain 24 oz

4122098157 HEB ess gr honey wheat 24 oz

4122098158 HEB ess gr Jewish rye 16 oz

4122098159 HEB ess gr 7 grain 24 oz

4122098162 HEB ess gr whl wheat honey 24 oz

4122098163 HEB ess gr whl wht multi 24 oz

4122098164 HEB ess gr oat & nut 24 oz

4122098165 HEB ess gr 100% whole wht 24 oz



