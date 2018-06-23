News

H-E-B voluntarily recalls certain breads due to unbalanced yeast, causing bad smell and taste

By Brittany Taylor - Digital News Editor

TEXAS - H-E-B has voluntarily recalled its Hill Country Fare bread and buns due an unbalanced in yeast due to a supplier, resulting in bad smell and taste, officials said.

Officials said the recalled bread do not present a health risk for buyers.

The quality withdrawal will impact products with a best-by date between June 26 and July 2. Officials said they are working to have fresh products back on shelves as soon as possible.

List of recalled bread:

  • 4122000387     HCF hamburger buns large 8ct
  • 4122003108     HEB split top honey wheat 24 oz
  • 4122003278     HEB bake shop 100% whole wheat 24 oz
  • 4122003324     HEB bake SHP pumpernickel 24 oz
  • 4122010127     HEB seed hamburger buns 8ct
  • 4122018404     HEB French toast breakfast bread 24 oz
  • 4122019164     HEB wheat hamburger buns 8 ct
  • 4122019165     HEB wheat hot dog buns 8ct
  • 4122019544     HEB glycemic health bread 16 oz
  • 4122021761     HEB TX size seed buns 6ct
  • 4122023498     HEB hamburger buns 8 ct
  • 4122024999     HEB whole grain white bread 24 oz
  • 4122035774     HEB large whit round top 24 oz
  • 4122041461     HCF hot dog buns 16ct
  • 4122046090     HCF whit thin sandwich bread 24 oz
  • 4122060201     HCF hot dog buns-8ct
  • 4122062888     HEB bake shop Texas toast 24 oz
  • 4122063420     HCF extra-thin wheat sandwich bread 24 oz
  • 4122065425     HCF round top white bread 16 oz
  • 4122073398     HCF hamburger buns 16ct
  • 4122074226     HEB Tx size plain hamburger buns 6ct
  • 4122078985     HCF wheat sandwich bread 24 oz
  • 4122079248     HCF hamburger buns-8 ct
  • 4122080568     HEB bakeshop 100% ww rnd16 oz
  • 4122080569     HEB bakeshop rt white 16 oz
  • 4122083056     HEB 100% wheat hamburger buns
  • 4122083910     HEB hot dog buns 8ct
  • 4122084868     HEB extra thin sandwich 24oz
  • 4122085041     HEB bs heart health fiber bread 24 oz
  • 4122088001     HEB split top white bread 24 oz
  • 4122088006     HEB split top wheat 24 oz
  • 4122098155     HEB ess gr walnut mu 24 oz
  • 4122098156     HEB ess gr 12grain 24 oz
  • 4122098157     HEB ess gr honey wheat 24 oz
  • 4122098158     HEB ess gr Jewish rye 16 oz
  • 4122098159     HEB ess gr 7 grain 24 oz
  • 4122098162     HEB ess gr whl wheat honey 24 oz
  • 4122098163     HEB ess gr whl wht multi 24 oz
  • 4122098164     HEB ess gr oat & nut 24 oz
  • 4122098165     HEB ess gr 100% whole wht 24 oz
     

 

