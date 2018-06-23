H-E-B voluntarily recalls certain breads due to unbalanced yeast, causing bad smell and taste

TEXAS - H-E-B has voluntarily recalled its Hill Country Fare bread and buns due an unbalanced in yeast due to a supplier, resulting in bad smell and taste, officials said.
Officials said the recalled bread do not present a health risk for buyers.
The quality withdrawal will impact products with a best-by date between June 26 and July 2. Officials said they are working to have fresh products back on shelves as soon as possible.
List of recalled bread:
- 4122000387 HCF hamburger buns large 8ct
- 4122003108 HEB split top honey wheat 24 oz
- 4122003278 HEB bake shop 100% whole wheat 24 oz
- 4122003324 HEB bake SHP pumpernickel 24 oz
- 4122010127 HEB seed hamburger buns 8ct
- 4122018404 HEB French toast breakfast bread 24 oz
- 4122019164 HEB wheat hamburger buns 8 ct
- 4122019165 HEB wheat hot dog buns 8ct
- 4122019544 HEB glycemic health bread 16 oz
- 4122021761 HEB TX size seed buns 6ct
- 4122023498 HEB hamburger buns 8 ct
- 4122024999 HEB whole grain white bread 24 oz
- 4122035774 HEB large whit round top 24 oz
- 4122041461 HCF hot dog buns 16ct
- 4122046090 HCF whit thin sandwich bread 24 oz
- 4122060201 HCF hot dog buns-8ct
- 4122062888 HEB bake shop Texas toast 24 oz
- 4122063420 HCF extra-thin wheat sandwich bread 24 oz
- 4122065425 HCF round top white bread 16 oz
- 4122073398 HCF hamburger buns 16ct
- 4122074226 HEB Tx size plain hamburger buns 6ct
- 4122078985 HCF wheat sandwich bread 24 oz
- 4122079248 HCF hamburger buns-8 ct
- 4122080568 HEB bakeshop 100% ww rnd16 oz
- 4122080569 HEB bakeshop rt white 16 oz
- 4122083056 HEB 100% wheat hamburger buns
- 4122083910 HEB hot dog buns 8ct
- 4122084868 HEB extra thin sandwich 24oz
- 4122085041 HEB bs heart health fiber bread 24 oz
- 4122088001 HEB split top white bread 24 oz
- 4122088006 HEB split top wheat 24 oz
- 4122098155 HEB ess gr walnut mu 24 oz
- 4122098156 HEB ess gr 12grain 24 oz
- 4122098157 HEB ess gr honey wheat 24 oz
- 4122098158 HEB ess gr Jewish rye 16 oz
- 4122098159 HEB ess gr 7 grain 24 oz
- 4122098162 HEB ess gr whl wheat honey 24 oz
- 4122098163 HEB ess gr whl wht multi 24 oz
- 4122098164 HEB ess gr oat & nut 24 oz
- 4122098165 HEB ess gr 100% whole wht 24 oz
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.