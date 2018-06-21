Heavy rain, street flooding plagues drivers in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - It was a high water headache Wednesday for drivers along FM 1960 and Ella Boulevard.

That's where more than a handful of drivers, were caught off guard.

"I was inspecting homes for Harvey, and coming back and got flooded myself. Instead of stopping, I just gassed it and then it died right here where was super deep and I crawled out," one driver said.

Another driver got help from others who were stranded themselves and already put out by the rain.

"This flood has taken everything from us as of right now. So we have nothing. To help somebody be able to keep it, they do have it, makes us feel good," one person said.

Before the water went down at the intersection, a few others fell victim, including Albert Sanchez and his family, who live nearby.

"We saw cars going through and so I'm thinking, 'Oh, it's OK,' but then as soon as we started going through and I was like, 'Man, this is kind of deep," Sanchez said.

It wasn't long after that realization that the new van they've only had for three months stalled, leaving the family to push it into a parking lot and to walk home.

Sanchez came back to figure out his next step with mechanics.

"Frustrating. Just wanted to go get some milk and now I've got to get a new car. Stay on high ground. That's the best thing you can do. That's what I was trying to do. But there's weird places like this that just collect water," Sanchez said.

