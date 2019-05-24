HEARTWARMING: Brother deployed for nearly a year surprises his younger sibling at school

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. - A young boy in Elizabethtown, Kentucky got the surprise of a lifetime this week when his older brother showed up at his middle school after being deployed for nearly a year.

Army Specialist Christian Cruz has been in Guantanamo for the last ten months.

He was hoping to surprise his entire family this week, but his commanding officer accidentally spilled the beans and called his mom.

Since his older brother picked him up at the airport, Cruz's younger brother, 11-year-old Bryan Finn, was the only one left to surprise.

Luckily, that worked out well, considering Cruz wasn't sure how Bryan would react.

"I feel like he's going to be more embarrassed than surprised," said Cruz.

His concerns proved unnecessary, as Bryan began running down a hallway before leaping into his big brother's arms.

