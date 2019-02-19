Hearing rescheduled for autistic teen accused of murder

PASADENA, Texas - A hearing has been rescheduled for a teen with autism charged with murder.

Jared Trevino, 18, is accused of stealing several vehicles. Prosecutors said Trevino broke into and stole a neighbor's pickup truck on Feb. 3, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle, killing Lorenzo Gomez.

Trevino's lawyers said his client's bond is at the heart of the issue.

"Well, that's what we're looking at, but it's important to remember that no matter what decision the judge makes, he has to set a bond. So he could potentially get out, no matter what the decision the judge makes," said Joe Vinas, Trevino's attorney.

The state is asking for a higher bond. Trevino is expected to be back in court on Friday.

