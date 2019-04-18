Hearing over wording of Prop B underway

HOUSTON - Another step in the battle between Houston leaders and the city’s firefighters began Thursday with a hearing over the wording of Proposition B.

City officials and representatives with the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association were in civil court with Judge Tanya Garrison. The big question of the hearing was does state law preempt Prob B?

The voter-approved ordinance requires Houston firefighters to be paid the same as their Police Department counterparts.

Attorneys for city government asked Garrison to determine whether Prop B is contradictory to state law, specifically Chapter 174 -- the state’s collective bargaining law. City attorneys claimed that the proposition's fatal flaw is that it doesn't include any language or mention of a required portion of Chapter 174:

SUBCHAPTER B. CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT AND RIGHT TO ORGANIZE

Sec. 174.021. PREVAILING WAGE AND WORKING CONDITIONS REQUIRED. A political subdivision that employs fire fighters, police officers, or both, shall provide those employees with compensation and other conditions of employment that are:

(1) substantially equal to compensation and other conditions of employment that prevail in comparable employment in the private sector; and

(2) based on prevailing private sector compensation and conditions of employment in the labor market area in other jobs that require the same or similar skills, ability, and training and may be performed under the same or similar conditions.

City attorneys spent more than an hour arguing that because Prop B's language focuses on public police officers, salaries and conditions and makes no mention, basis or comparison to private sector elements as mentioned in Chapter 174, Prop B contradicts state law and makes Prop B invalid. Government lawyers took it a step further, stating that Prop B is unconstitutional.

In a March letter, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said:

"Citizen-driven charter amendments like Prop B are not always carefully-drafted, much less fully-vetted documents when they arrive at City Hall. When they are not, there is next to nothing a city can do to correct even the most glaring constitutional and legal errors in a citizen-driven charter amendment. A city’s only meaningful opportunity to save itself from unconstitutional additions to the City Charter, or obvious efforts like Prop B, comes after the proposed charter amendment passes. After an election, such determinations should be made by our courts.”

HPFFA members have yet to give their side of the argument.

