Hearing held on 'Good Time' bill for violent offenders

AUSTIN, Texas - A hearing was held in Austin on a bill that would let violent offenders get out of prison early.

Victims' rights advocates announced last month, when it was filed by Rep. Senfronia Thompson, that they plan to fight the bill.

The bill would essentially let violent offenders be eligible for parole earlier, based on good behavior.

Current law requires violent offenders to serve half of their sentence without earned, or "good time," credits to be eligible for parole.

