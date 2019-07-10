Hearing for Derion Vence, suspect in Maleah Davis case, reset

HOUSTON - A hearing for the suspect in the death of Maleah Davis that was scheduled for Wednesday was reset.

Derion Vence, 27, has been held in jail since May 11, when he was arrested on a tampering with evidence charge related to the 4-year-old girl’s disappearance.

Vence, who has been described by family members as Maleah’s stepfather, was expected to appear in court for an arraignment, but the judge rescheduled the hearing.

Vence reported Maleah missing May 4. According to investigators, Vence said he, Maleah and her younger brother were attacked the day before when he stopped to check a damaged tire. He said he was knocked out during the attack and when he regained consciousness, Maleah and the family’s car were gone.

Maleah’s body was found May 31 in Arkansas. Community activist Quanell X said Vence confessed to him that Maleah’s death was the result of an accident and that he dumped her body in Arkansas.

Investigators said last month that Maleah died by homicidal violence.

