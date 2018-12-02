'He was a very special person': President Trump discusses Bush 41 at G20 summit

HOUSTON - At the G20 in Argentina on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced he's attending President George H.W. Bush's memorial service and praised the 41st president for his commitment to faith, family and country.
“He's a very special person,” Trump said. “I spoke with Jeb and George today, and we had great conversations.”
On Twitter, the president wrote highly of the 41st president.
In subsequent tweets, Trump was back to business, saying he wanted to hold a news conference about the successes at the summit.
This is the full statement from Trump on Bush's passing.
