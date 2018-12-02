'He was a very special person': President Trump discusses Bush 41 at G20 summit

HOUSTON - At the G20 in Argentina on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced he's attending President George H.W. Bush's memorial service and praised the 41st president for his commitment to faith, family and country.

“He's a very special person,” Trump said. “I spoke with Jeb and George today, and we had great conversations.”

On Twitter, the president wrote highly of the 41st president.

President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

In subsequent tweets, Trump was back to business, saying he wanted to hold a news conference about the successes at the summit.

I was very much looking forward to having a press conference just prior to leaving Argentina because we have had such great success in our dealing with various countries and their leaders at the G20.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

....However, out of respect for the Bush Family and former President George H.W. Bush we will wait until after the funeral to have a press conference. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

This is the full statement from Trump on Bush's passing.

Statement from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush pic.twitter.com/qxPsp4Ggs7 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.