'He didn't do it': Grandmother of murder suspect claims he's innocent

HOUSTON - The grandmother of a murder suspect is speaking out, claiming her grandson is innocent.

What happened

Anthony Conway is charged with capital murder in the death of Enrique Ramirez-Ayala, a taco truck owner who was gunned down during a robbery earlier this month.

When Ayala was killed in a robbery June 6, investigators quickly singled out 21-year-old Conway as the gunman and charged him with capital murder.

The proof

The identification was based on the car Conway was driving, a white Hyundai he borrowed from a friend, and what Conway was wearing.

According to court documents, "The driver of the Hyundai, later identified as Defendant, was wearing a distinct yellow jacket with a blue hood and a horizontal bright red stripe across the chest."

Grandmother speaks out

Conway's grandmother is now speaking out, saying there is no way her grandson pulled the trigger.

Conway's grandmother says police got it wrong. Rose Dawson insists they've confused him with one of the three other suspects who were in the car.

"My grandson is not guilty. He didn't do it," Dawson said.

Dawson said her grandson was there that night but says he didn't take part in the robbery.

"He went to the store to get some cigarettes that night," she said.

Insisting her grandson is innocent, Dawson also says she feels for the Ayala family and understands the pain they're dealing with.

"I know how it is to lose somebody they love. I'd like to express my feelings to them. I would like to even meet them and give them a hug and tell them I love them," she said.

Police sources said there is no evidence to support Dawson's claims that someone else pulled the trigger. They also say there is considerable evidence that Conway is guilty.

Conway is currently being held without bond.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.