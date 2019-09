BAYTOWN, Texas - A man was gunned down in Baytown Saturday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Around 12:30 a.m., HCSO Deputies responded to a report of an aggravated assault at 5800 Mary Ethel Road in Baytown. They found a deceased man with gunshot wounds at the scene. A suspect fled the scene, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

