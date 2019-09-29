HCSO investigating fatal shooting at Houston hotel

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that happened at a hotel in Houston on Sunday morning, Sergeant Dennis Wolfford said.
Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the second floor of a hotel at 16510 North Freeway and found a man shot at the scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Wolfford said.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Investigators are searching for a suspect.
