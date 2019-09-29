HCSO: 77-year-old woman dies in fatal crash

BAYTOWN, Texas - A 77-year-old woman died in a two-car crash Saturday night in northeast Harris County, Harris County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Dashana Cheek-McNeal said.

The fatal crash happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of East Wallisville Road.

Cheek-McNeal said the woman was driving a Toyota Camry and traveling westbound on East Wallis Road when she left her lane and struck an oncoming pickup truck.

The woman was reportedly speeding with her headlights off at the time of the accident, Cheek-McNeal said.

The woman, who was the only person in the car, died from injuries sustained during the accident, Cheek-McNeal said. The truck driver sustained minor injuries.



