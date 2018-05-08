HCC Central officials to give update after social media threat shut down campus for two days

HOUSTON - Houston Community College Central Campus was closed as a precaution after a shooting threat was made toward the college on social media over the weekend.

The college was closed Monday and officials said the campus would remain closed Tuesday.

College officials told Channel 2 that they are working closely with authorities to find out more about the shooting threat, who was behind it and if any more classes need to be canceled.

Campus officials said an update would be given at noon on Tuesday.

School officials said additional security will be at each of its campuses while they continue to investigate.

Final exams were rescheduled to a later date.

"All course finals that were scheduled at the Central Campus for Monday, May 7 have been rescheduled for Friday, May 11," HCC District tweeted.

School officials did not say if the threat was made on Facebook, Twitter or Snapchat.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the HCC Police Department at 713-718-8888.

