HCC Central Campus closed Monday due to shooting threat made on social media

HOUSTON - Houston Community College Central Campus will be closed Monday as a precaution after a shooting threat was made toward the college on social media this weekend.

Campus officials said the school takes all threats seriously to ensure the safety of its students, faculty and staff.

Officials said HCC and its police department are investigating with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat.

Campus officials said additional security will be at each of its campuses while they continue to investigate.

Final exams were rescheduled to a later date.

"All course finals that were scheduled at the Central Campus for Monday, May 7 have been rescheduled for Friday, May 11," HCC District tweeted.

Anyone with any information is asked to call HCC Police Department at 713-718-8888.

