HBU football player dies, school announces

HOUSTON - A Houston Baptist University football player died Sunday, according to the university.

Garrett Dolan was found dead Sunday around 2:30 p.m. in a fourth-floor courtyard at 2727 Travis Street, police said.

The area where his body was found is off limits to residents, according to police. It is not clear how long Dolan's body was there.

There are only seven tenants at the residence, building management said. The building manager did not know Dolan, police said.

Police said clothing and alcohol were found on the roof of the residence. Police also said Dolan took off his shirt.

Family members said they last saw Dolan Friday at a gathering.

Friends said they last saw him Sunday at a Midtown club.

Dolan's cause of death is pending the outcome of an autopsy.

The university posted a photo of Dolan and called him an outstanding student and athlete. He was a senior linebacker for the HBU football team. He was also a two time All-American, according to the university.

"All of us at HBU mourn the death of Garrett Dolan. He was an outstanding student and athlete. We ask for prayers for the students, staff and faculty who knew him best and especially for his family," said HBU President Robert Sloan.

The university's athletic director released this statement on Facebook:

"The entire HBU community is grieving. We know the Bible tells us that, for each of us, there is a time. We are saddened that his time came so young. We pray for Garrett Dolan, his family and friends; and for his teammates and classmates; as we all work to understand this loss."

