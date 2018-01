HOUSTON - A hazmat spill on Tuesday closed the eastbound side of Interstate 10 Katy Freeway near downtown Houston.

The incident was reported at 10:18 a.m. just before the interchange with Interstate 45.

According to Houston TranStar, the spill stemmed from a crash involving a large truck.

Inbound traffic was backed up to near Shepherd Drive.

