HazMat investigation underway at company in southeast Houston

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department's and the Houston Fire Department are serving a search warrant at a company in southeast Houston.

According to police, the search started around 9:50 a.m. Friday at a company near the intersection of Telephone Road and East Orem Drive and is executed by the HPD environmental crimes unit with assistance from HFD HazMat.

The HPD, HFD and the District Attorney's Office are working together on an investigation which began roughly two weeks ago after there were dozens of complaints of a weird odor in the air and health effects.

No shelter in place has been put into effect, but police said if people felt uncomfortable, they could stay inside and turn off the air conditioning.

Police said they expect to be at the location all day.

