Hawaii in Crisis: Jacob Rascon arrives

KPRC2 reporter Jacob Rascon is in Hawaii as a part of the Big Island deals with the latest eruption of the Kilauea volcano.

Day 1

We arrived in Hilo late Sunday. A family from the Big Island flying with us said, “the volcano has never been this active. It’s crazy!”

Lava flows reached Kapoho today, which was destroyed by lava in 1960 after another Kilauea eruption.

“Why do people build houses near the volcano?” Another Hawaiian on the plane asked, and answered: “The same reason people might build houses on the beach [in Galveston]. Nobody thinks a big eruption or devastating hurricane will happen in their lifetime.”

More than 2,500 people in the Puna district of Hawaii, near the volcano, have been told to evacuate. If they don’t, they could be arrested, or forced to pay for rescue efforts if they become necessary, the mayor said.

The lava flow from fissure eight, the most active, made a hard right turn in the last few days toward Kapoho, home to a beautiful beach and $1 million vacation homes. Lava also crossed major highways that would have served as escape routes for many, and several people had to be rescued.

The tourism industry, which drives the economy here, has lost millions of dollars since lava started spewing one month ago. Thousands have cancelled their reservations as a precaution.

Also over the weekend, geologists recorded a record number of earthquakes at the Kilauea summit. Scientists say it’s impossible to predict whether that means Kilauea is more likely to explode again.

The orange glow of the lava fountains can be seen 10 miles or so away. At its hottest, the Kilauea lava flows can consume up to six football fields of new land per day, scientists said.

It’s midnight in Hawaii, 5 a.m. in Houston. Tomorrow, the National Guard will escort us to the front of a lava flow. We will need heavy-duty respirators and a hard hat, which we will buy in the morning.

