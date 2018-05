HOUSTON - Police are searching for a man who burglarized a home in southwest Houston.

The burglary happened on April 6 around 10:30 a.m. in the 16100 block of Bantam Ridge Court.

Police say the man came in through the front door of the victim's home and stole a large TV, among other items.

The man fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Call Crime Stoppers if you have information in this case at 713-222-TIPS (8477).



