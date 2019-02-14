Have you seen this child? 10-year-old boy in CPS custody missing for 8 months

Authorities are asking for help locating Ma'Lik Bates, a runaway boy who is in CPS custody and has been missing for about eight months.

HOUSTON - Authorities are asking for help locating a runaway boy who has been missing for about eight months.

Ma’Lik Bates, 10, was last seen near Rosemary Lane and Lera Street in the East Little York/Homestead area on June 21, 2018.

According to a news release, Ma'Lik was in the custody of Child Protective Services when he ran away. Authorities believe he might be with his mother, Latisha Bates.

Ma'Lik is a black child with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 40 pounds and is approximately 3 feet tall.

Anyone who has seen Ma'Lik or knows where he is is asked to contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or 713-884-3131.

