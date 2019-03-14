Have you seen her? Authorities search for Houston teen missing since Wednesday

Allison Valdez is seen in this image released by the Houston Police Department on March 14, 2019.

HOUSTON - Authorities said they are searching for a Houston teen who was reported missing Wednesday.

Allison Valdez, 16, was last seen leaving the Child Protective Services center in the 6300 block of Chimney Rock Road.

Valdez was described as white or Hispanic, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 120 pounds, with green eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing blue pants and a gray coat.

Anyone with information regarding Valdez’s whereabouts is asked to call Houston police at 713-884-3131.



