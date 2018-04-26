Harvey victims may be evicted from temporary housing

HOUSTON - Dozens of people displaced by Hurricane Harvey may soon be forced to leave temporary housing due to a lack of funding.

"If they evict us from here I don't know where we'll go," said Walter Hebert. Hebert's home near the Gulf Freeway and Edgebrook flooded during Hurricane Harvey.

Since October, Hebert and 54 others have lived at Spanish Village Apartments, at 4000 Griggs Road in southeast Houston.

"I was glad to get out of the shelters," Hebert said.

The Berryman House, an organization which helps to house those in need, facilitated the move in October, allowing Hebert and others to leave temporary shelters set up after the storm.

"Rent was paid for November and December by Harris County Social services and the homeless coalition," said the Rev. Samuel Harris Jr, CEO of The Berryman House.

Harris said attempts to raise money for rent have not been successful since January -- meaning the landlord of Spanish Village has not been paid for months.

Harris told KPRC2 he appealed to several organizations, though hasn't been able to raise money needed for evacuees' back rent.

"We were told that the criteria of the people didn't fit," Harris said.

An eviction notice was filed and later appealed, but another notice arrived Wednesday. Deputy constables from Harris County Precinct 7 came to Spanish Village Wednesday morning with an order to vacate. Walter Hebert was told he needed to move as his belongings were taken out of his apartment.

Furniture from several units lay strewn along sidewalks Wednesday, but the order to evacuate was short lived. Residents received a stay and were allowed to return to their apartment.

Frustration and confusion linger.

"Left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing," Hebert said, as he and volunteers returned furniture to his apartment.

It's unclear how long those living temporarily at Spanish Village will be able to stay, in the absence of rent. In the meantime, Harris said he hopes to find the money through donors soon.

"These are heroes. They survived and they need our support," Harris said.

