Harvey victim claims bank is withholding $200,000 of insurance checks

KINGWOOD, Texas - Ed Cahill’s 16-year-old home in Kingwood was ravaged by the floodwaters of Harvey.

He recently took Channel 2 cameras through what is now essentially a shell of what it used to be.

As one strolls the 71-year-old’s home, it is easy to detect only a handful of keepsakes left.

However, Cahill does have plenty to show for what he says Chase Bank is doing: "They are holding $200,000 of our insurance money.”

Cahill said the money is from the National Flood Insurance Program. It was placed into an escrow account but adds he would receive the funds if certain requirements were met.

“They know that we have paid contractors ‘X amount of dollars’ from our account for work done,” he said.

Cahill claims he has invested nearly $145,000 of his own money.

“I have every canceled check and have presented that to them, and every credit card charge,” he said.

Although he paid off the home 10 years ago, Cahilll believes the funds are not being released because of another loan. “Our home equity loan is for about $93,000.”

While he tries to build his life back from disorder by using his savings and complying with bank-required inspections, Cahill says he cannot understand how Chase does not have its own house in order.

He feels that the money would be in his account if Chase was more organized, citing an inspection report done nine days ago that cannot be located.

“They tell me that they haven’t been able to find that inspection report,” Cahill said.

Channel 2 did reach out to Chase on two occasions on Tuesday but the financial institution did not respond to our inquiry.

